'Inefficiency, Lack of Interest in Work' Led to Shunting of UP DGP Mukul Goel

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goyal.
(Photo: The Quint)
The conspicuous absence of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) at a state-level meeting held recently to review law and order in UP caught everyone's attention. Not only it raised eyebrows, but the rumors of DGP Mukul Goel's shunting – which had been doing rounds – also gained credence.
A brief WhatsApp message posted on official groups claimed that the action came in the light of his inefficiency, lack of interest in the departmental work and general indolence. With this, Goel's tenure as DGP ended abruptly after holding the reins of the largest police department in the country for 10 months.
There have been four DGPs in the state since the Yogi Adityanath government took over in 2017. A source in the government claimed this is most likely the first time in many years when a DGP was unceremoniously removed before the end of their term.
"The drafting of the WhatsApp message which was shared on official groups was unprecedented. Normally, the reasons for the senior bureaucrat's shunting are not clearly conveyed to the media," the source said.
Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was repatriated to his home cadre – Uttar Pradesh – and made DGP following the superannuation of Hitesh Chandra Awasthi last year. Goel had served in prominent positions in the department under various regimes. During Akhilesh Yadav's regime, he was appointed as Additional Director General (law and order) in 2013. He later went for central reputation and returned in 2021 to take charge as DGP as the state was preparing for a crucial Assembly election.
Government sources hint at IPS Goel's "soft corner" for the opposition in the state which made its way to the top decision makers in the state. "During elections, the general staff officer (GSO) on behalf of the DGP called up several SSPs, especially the ones posted in western UP, to not allow any kind of favoritism to any political party. This was done after complaints by several opposition leaders," a source said.
This is not the first time 1987-batch IPS officer Goel is facing the ire of the government. As Saharanpur SSP In 2000, he was suspended following the murder of a former BJP MLA, Nirbhay Pal Sharma. In 2006, his name cropped up in the list of policemen who were suspended for their alleged involvement in the recruitment scam. He was later reinstated after the case was withdrawn by the state government.
After Mukul Goel's transfer, hunt has begun for the new DGP for the state. Devendra Singh Chauhan, Rajendra Pal Singh, Gopal Meena, Rajkumar Vishwakarma, and Anand Kumar are among the frontrunners.
As per the provisions, one among the three senior IPS officers in the state will become the next DGP. According to the information available on the official UP police website, Rajendra Pal Singh, Biswajit Mahapatra, and Gopal Meena – all from the 1987 batch – are the three senior-most IPS officers in the state.
However, some are betting on Devendra Singh Chauhan as the next DGP of the state. A 1988-batch IPS officer, Chauhan is currently posted in the headquarters as DG (intelligence). Sources claim Chauhan is in the good books of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his proximity to the present government could buy him a shot at the job.
Ahead of the elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had taken an indirect dig at Chauhan during a press conference when the former claimed his phones are being tapped and the officer behind it is from his neighboring district. Chauhan is a native of Mainpuri.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)