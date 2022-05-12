'Inefficiency, Lack of Interest in Work' Led to Shunting of UP DGP Mukul Goel

There have been four DGPs in the state since the Yogi Adityanath government took over in 2017. A source in the government claimed this is most likely the first time in many years when a DGP was unceremoniously removed before the end of their term.

"The drafting of the WhatsApp message which was shared on official groups was unprecedented. Normally, the reasons for the senior bureaucrat's shunting are not clearly conveyed to the media," the source said.

Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was repatriated to his home cadre – Uttar Pradesh – and made DGP following the superannuation of Hitesh Chandra Awasthi last year. Goel had served in prominent positions in the department under various regimes. During Akhilesh Yadav's regime, he was appointed as Additional Director General (law and order) in 2013. He later went for central reputation and returned in 2021 to take charge as DGP as the state was preparing for a crucial Assembly election.