UP DGP Mukul Goel Removed for 'No Interest in Work, Disobeying Orders'

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday, 11 May, removed Mukul Goel, the Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state, from his post for allegedly "not taking an interest in work" and "disobeying orders", the state government informed.

Goel has been moved to another, a far less significant post of DG, Civil Defence.

He had been appointed the state's DGP in July 2021.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1987 batch, Goel was earlier posted as the Additional DG Operations of the Border Security Force (BSF), as per PTI.

Goel also served as the Superintendent of Police (SP)/ Senior SP of distrcts in UP like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Manipuri, Azamgarh, Meerut and Saharnpur, as per NDTV.