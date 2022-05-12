Video Inspection of Gyanvapi Mosque To Continue, Court Asks for Report by 17 May

A local court in Varanasi on Thursday, 12 May, delivered its verdict regarding the inspection of the Gyanvapi mosque complex located near the Kashi Vishwanath temple and decided that the mosque's videography will continue.
The court also decided that Ajay Kumar Mishra, the commissioner overseeing the survey, will not be removed.
Further, the court has asked the survey report to be submitted by 17 May.
However, the survey which began last Friday wasn't fully completed owing to a dispute over videography inside the mosque.
The caretaker committee of the mosque and its lawyers had stated that they are against any videography inside the mosque. The lawyers for the petitioners however, had said that they have the court's go-ahead.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday, "This all is happening to gain political benefits, these issues will break the country. After Ram temple, now peace is needed."
According to the plaintiffs, an image of the goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the back of the western wall of the mosque.
The plaintiffs, according to The Hindu report, also demanded that caretakers of the mosque be restricted from creating obstacles or interfering in the performance of daily pooja, aarti and rituals by devotees.
Meanwhile, speaking to NDTV, Subhash Ranjan Chaturvedi, a lawyer representing the women plaintiffs, said, "How can you decide anything without a proper survey?"
Answering a question on whether the survey would be a violation of the Places of Worship Act, Chaturvedi said, "The places of worship act does not apply there. You are saying it's a mosque. We can say it's a temple. Let it be decided it is a mosque. Then the act will apply."
