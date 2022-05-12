Video Inspection of Gyanvapi Mosque To Continue, Court Asks for Report by 17 May

A local court in Varanasi on Thursday, 12 May, delivered its verdict regarding the inspection of the Gyanvapi mosque complex located near the Kashi Vishwanath temple and decided that the mosque's videography will continue.

The court also decided that Ajay Kumar Mishra, the commissioner overseeing the survey, will not be removed.

Further, the court has asked the survey report to be submitted by 17 May.