'Why Not Let Him Go?': Supreme Court to UP Govt Over SP Leader Azam Khan's Plea

On Friday, the top court had said that the delay in hearing the bail plea of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a land grab case is a "travesty of justice".

"He (Khan) has been out on bail in all matters except one for so long, this is a travesty of justice. We will not say anything more," the apex court said.

Allahabad High Court had on Thursday, 5 May, reserved its verdict on the bail application.

Police had filed an FIR against Khan and others for allegedly grabbing property and misusing crores of public money. As per the FIR, following partition, 13.842 hectare land belonging to a man named Imamuddin Qureshi was grabbed by Khan and his associates after recording it as enemy property. The land grab allegedly happened after Qureshi went to Pakistan.

The Supreme Court had in February this year turned down the plea by Azam Khan seeking interim bail for campaigning before the Uttar Pradesh elections and asked him to move the Allahabad High Court. The high court had granted him bail then.