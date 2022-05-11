Woman's Body Found in Noida Housing Society Two Days After She Went Missing

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The body of a woman reported missing was found on Wednesday, 11 May, near the staircase of the housing society in Noida where she used to live.
The woman, named Mamta Singh, was declared missing on 9 May and a missing person's report had also been filed at the local police station by her family.
In the past, too, there was an incident when the 47-year-old woman had gone missing, and was traced in Uttarakhand's Ranikhet and brought back, her husband told the police.
At that time, however, the family did not file a missing person's report.
The police further said that no injury marks from a sharp weapon were discovered, and that the body was sent for a post-mortem.
