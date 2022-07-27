UK, Canada, Australia Visa Delays: What is the Reason? How to Plan Your Travel?

Due to high volume of applications, several countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia are delaying visas.
(Photo: iStock)
International travel may have resumed after a gap of two years, but travelling abroad is harder at present. The reason? Long delays in the issuance of visas across countries.
Due to a high volume of applications, several countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia are delaying visas – majorly affecting students and tourists.
What is the reason? And what can you do to plan your trip better? Here's all you need to know.
Which countries are taking longer than usual to process visas?
Countries such as Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, the UK and the US are taking longer to process visas currently. The issue was taken up by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which has called on the ambassadors of embassies of these countries, seeking to “streamline” and “fast-track” the process, which will ensure students reach their study destination on time.
Other than these:
Visa appointments are currently unavailable for Italy or Iceland
The processing time for Greece and Spain could be anywhere between six to eight weeks
What is the reason for these delays?
The major reasons for the delays include understaffed embassies, high demand from outgoing Indian travellers, the backlog of student visas, and stricter visa policies, experts tell The Quint.
“Anybody could anticipate that travel will be reopening post COVID. It is very surprising to see that these countries are not prepared. There is no clear communication on how long this delay will last,” Abbhinish Annand, Director of Delhi-based Kamal Tours and Travels, told The Quint.
The current influx of refugees in various countries is also a reason for delay in visa, Ajay Sharma, Founder of Abhinav Immigration Services told the Free Press Journal.
As per a statement by UK Visas and Immigration(UKVI) , they are "prioritising applications in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion of Ukraine."
When will the situation get better?
Annand explained that the situation may not improve till embassies put in place better system, and more staff to handle the volume. The situation may get worse since more people will apply in the coming months, leading to bigger backlog, he added.
But Shiksha Overseas' Chhabra is optimistic about student visas – which she says will be processed on priority.
What should visa applicants be mindful of?
Experts advise applicants to plan their travel 90 days in advance, giving enough window to process visas.
If that is not possible, applicants may book tickets once they get the visa – to save high ticket change costs.
Applicants for the UK visa have the option of applying for 'priority service' and 'super-priority service.'
The ‘priority service’ will lead to a decision being made within five days of the interview, and the ‘super priority service’ will lead to a decision within one working day. This can be availed for an additional 500 pounds (Rs 48,000 approximately) and 800 pounds (Rs 77,000 approximately), respectively.
At present, standard UK visitor visa applications are currently taking between 9-10 weeks to process, according to UKVI.
What are the foreign countries doing to solve the issue?
Andrew Giles, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs in the newly formed Australian government, said in a press release that the government is taking steps to expedite visa applications.
He said that it was an urgent priority, with more than 140 fresh staff added to visa processing since May 2022.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on 25 June that a new task force is being established to address delays in immigration applications and passports, reported The Indian Express.
