UK Announces 'High Potential Individual' Visa for Graduates From non-UK Colleges

"I am proud to be launching this new and exciting route as part of our points-based immigration system which puts ability and talent first – not where someone comes from," said Home Secretary Priti Patel, as reported by UK media outlets.

"We want the businesses of tomorrow to be built here today – which is why I call on students to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to forge their careers here," Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak added.

Naturally, the HPI visa applies to Indians as well. Those Indians who are studying in the UK in any of top universities are already eligible to stay in the country for up to three years via the Graduate visa scheme that was introduced in July last year.