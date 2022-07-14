Bhutan to Triple Fees For Tourists: What're the Rules As It Reopens After COVID?

Bhutan has decided to re-open its borders for tourists for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020 – with the country welcoming international tourists from 23 September.

It has, however, decided to increase the sustainable development fees – mandatory to enter the country – from previous $65 per night, per person to $200.

The Himalayan Kingdom looks to revive its economy with this step of re-opening the country to tourists. Why the 200 percent increase in the fee? Here’s all you need to know about traveling to the only carbon-negative country in the world.