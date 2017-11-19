Indira Gandhi’s Funeral Is Proof That Even Her Critics Admired Her

(This story was first published on 19 November 2017. It has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi.)
There was a flutter when the ruthless dictator and then Pakistan President General Zia-ul-Haq reached ‘Shakti Sthal’ to attend Indira Gandhi’s funeral. He had also visited Teen Murti Bhawan where the mortal remains of Mrs Gandhi were placed.
The American delegation was not led by President Ronald Reagan or Vice-President George HW Bush. It was a small party led by Secretary of State George P Shultz. In his book ‘Mother India’, noted writer Pranay Gupta said:
Two other former US envoys to India, John Sherman Cooper and Senator Daniel Patrick Moyniham, attended the funeral. Even they were reportedly unhappy that both Reagan and Bush skipped the funeral of an important leader of the developing world.
That apart, royalty, revolutionaries, presidents and prime ministers were there to pay their last tributes to Mrs Gandhi at her funeral on Saturday, 3 November 1984. Buta Singh, the then Union Urban Development Minister and close associate of the Gandhi family, personally looked after the funerary preparations at Shakti Sthal. It is believed that he stayed back at the site for two days.
Once, Lal said at his East Patel Nagar residence that, at Shakti Sthal, “PLA leader Yaseer Arafat was weeping like a child. He used to call Mrs Gandhi his sister. President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia was also in tears.” Among those who condemned Mrs Gandhi’s assassination was then UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the original ‘iron lady’.
Other eminent guests present at the funeral were Mrs Gandhi’s estranged aunt Vijaya Laxmi Pandit; former Indian envoy to the US, BK Nehru; Mrs Gandhi’s son Sanjay’s widow Menaka Gandhi and her son Varun. Pandit and Mrs Gandhi had not been on talking terms for long, after the former had criticised the latter’s decision to impose Emergency.
Also Read: The 1975 Emergency Retold in 180 Seconds
Among those who mourned Mrs Gandhi’s death was George Chiu, the owner of the eminent New Delhi-based shoe company ‘D Minsen and Sons’, whose father too would visit her at 1, Safdarjung Road, to deliver her sandals and bellies.
(The writer is former Editor, Somaiya Publications. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)