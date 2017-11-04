Understanding Indira Gandhi Beyond the Emergency

(This story was first published on 4 November 2017. It has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi.)

Prominent citizens, politicians and journalists came together on Saturday in Mumbai to celebrate the birth centenary year of Indira Gandhi. The event titled People’s Tribute to Indira had filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, former Governor Ram Pradhan and senior journalist Kumar Ketkar in attendance.

This tribute to India’s third Prime Minister included highlighting her contributions such as the Bank Nationalisation in 1969, the creation of Bangladesh in 1971 and India’s achievements in the fields of science and technology.