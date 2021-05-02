Election Results in 4 States, 1 UT Amid Surge in COVID Cases

Catch all the live updates on West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Assembly results here.
Assembly Elections 2021 Results | (Photo: The Quint)
Assembly Elections 2021 Results

After almost two months of electoral processes, counting of votes for the Assembly elections began across four states and one union territory on Sunday, 2 May.

Amid the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, results for Assembly elections of four states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam – and one Union Territory, Puducherry, will be announced on Sunday.

  • The West Bengal Assembly elections were conducted in eight phases
  • In Kerala, UDF is trying to regain lost ground in the state and come back to power after a gap of five years
  • DMK Chief MK Stalin will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, if his party wins the election
  • While the exit polls predict NDA victory in Assam, jailed activist and prominent peasant leader Akhil Gogoi and other candidates of his party, Raijor Dal, fought the election as Independents

Tamil Nadu: O Pannerselvam Leads in Bodinayakannur

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Leading in Edapaddi

Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami is leading from the Edapaddi constituency.

Tamil Nadu: DMK's MK Stalin Leading in Kolathur

DMK’s CM candidate and chief MK Stalin is leading in Kolathur.

Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan Leading in Coimbatore

MNM chief Kamal Haasan is leading in Coimbatore South by a slight margin over INC's Mayura Jayakumar.

Kerala: Metroman Sreedharan Leads in Palakkad

BJP’s E Sreedharan is ahead in Palakkad.

Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan Leads in Dharmadam

Incumbent Chief Minister and CPI (M) candidate from Dharmadam, Pinarayi Vijayan is currently leading from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency.

Assam: BJP's Atul Bora Leading from Dispur

BJP candidate Atul Bora is also leading from Dispur.

Assam: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma Leading from Jalukbari

The state’s Health Minister — Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently leading from the Jalukbari constituency. He’s up against the Congress’ Romen Chandra Borthakur in that seat.

West Bengal: BJP's Swapan Dasgupta Trailing from Tarakeswar

Swapan Dasgupta, the BJP candidate from the Tarakeswar constituency, is trailing, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.

Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan's MNM Leads in 1 Seat

Actor-politician Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has opened its account and is leading in one seat.

West Bengal: TMC Marginally Ahead of BJP

Kerala: CPI(M) Leading in Kongad Constituency

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leading in Kongad of Palakkad district.

Tamil Nadu: TTV's AMMK Leads in 1 Seat

TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has opened its account and is leading in one seat.

Cong Counting Agent Faints in Bengal's Panihati

Gopal Som, a counting agent of Congress candidate from Panihati (North 24 Parganas), Tapas Majumder, was taken to a hospital after he fell unconscious at the counting centre.

Kerala: Close Contest Between LDF and UDF

Early trends for the Kerala Assembly polls predict a close contest between the LDF and the UDF. Here are the trends as of 8:35 am:

LDF: 54

UDF: 34

BJP+: 2

Early Trends Show Tight TMC-BJP Contest

Early trends for the West Bengal Assembly elections show a tight contest between the BJP and TMC, with the former leading in 48 and the latter in 52, while the Left-Congress-ISF alliance is ahead in one.

Counting for Bypolls to Parl Seats, Vidhan Sabha Seats Underway

Counting of votes is also being done for by-election to Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh (Tirupati), Karnataka (Belgaum), Kerala (Malappuram) and Tamil Nadu (Kanyakumari). Votes are also being counted for by-election to Vidhan Sabha in 10 states.

Published: 02 May 2021,07:12 AM IST
