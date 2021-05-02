Election Results in 4 States, 1 UT Amid Surge in COVID Cases

After almost two months of electoral processes, counting of votes for the Assembly elections began across four states and one union territory on Sunday, 2 May.
Amid the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, results for Assembly elections of four states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam – and one Union Territory, Puducherry, will be announced on Sunday.
Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami is leading from the Edapaddi constituency.
DMK’s CM candidate and chief MK Stalin is leading in Kolathur.
MNM chief Kamal Haasan is leading in Coimbatore South by a slight margin over INC's Mayura Jayakumar.
BJP’s E Sreedharan is ahead in Palakkad.
Incumbent Chief Minister and CPI (M) candidate from Dharmadam, Pinarayi Vijayan is currently leading from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency.
BJP candidate Atul Bora is also leading from Dispur.
The state’s Health Minister — Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently leading from the Jalukbari constituency. He’s up against the Congress’ Romen Chandra Borthakur in that seat.
Swapan Dasgupta, the BJP candidate from the Tarakeswar constituency, is trailing, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.
Actor-politician Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has opened its account and is leading in one seat.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leading in Kongad of Palakkad district.
TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has opened its account and is leading in one seat.
Gopal Som, a counting agent of Congress candidate from Panihati (North 24 Parganas), Tapas Majumder, was taken to a hospital after he fell unconscious at the counting centre.
Early trends for the Kerala Assembly polls predict a close contest between the LDF and the UDF. Here are the trends as of 8:35 am:
LDF: 54
UDF: 34
BJP+: 2
Early trends for the West Bengal Assembly elections show a tight contest between the BJP and TMC, with the former leading in 48 and the latter in 52, while the Left-Congress-ISF alliance is ahead in one.
Counting of votes is also being done for by-election to Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh (Tirupati), Karnataka (Belgaum), Kerala (Malappuram) and Tamil Nadu (Kanyakumari). Votes are also being counted for by-election to Vidhan Sabha in 10 states.
Published: 02 May 2021,07:12 AM IST