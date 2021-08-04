15 Dead, 6 Districts in Bengal Flooded With Dam Water After Heavy Rainfall

West Bengal has been seeing heavy rains for some time now.
(Photo: Twitter/Indian Air Force)
At least 15 people have died and nearly 3 lakh have been displaced in six districts of West Bengal after heavy rainfall, followed by discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams, which left several areas of the state flooded, report said.
Bengal has been seeing heavy rains for some time now. Meanwhile, a DVC official said that since 31 July, the corporation has released 5.43 lakh cusec of water till Tuesday evening, according to PTI.
Several houses have also reportedly been damaged due to the floods in the state.
The affected districts include Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Howrah, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, and South 24 Parganas.
An official told PTI that some of the deaths are due to electrocution, snake bite, wall collapse and that a final report from district administrations is awaited.
CM Banerjee has also instructed cabinet ministers to be physically present at their respective districts and monitor rescue operations, a senior state government official said, according to a report by Outlook.
On Tuesday morning, after visiting the flood-affected areas of Ghatal at Paschim Medinipur district, Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said that he would inform CM Banerjee of the situation, and take appropriate steps to address the situation.
On Monday, the Army and Air Force undertook rescue operations in all the flood-affected districts.
According to a government official, over one lakh tarpaulin sheets, 1,000 MT of rice, thousands of drinking water pouches and clean clothes have been sent to the state's rescue shelters, where the affected people have been housed.
The official said that they are yet to estimate the total loss incurred during the flood. For now, the main priority is to rescue the affected, he said.
In Hooghly district, the official said, water from Rupnarayan and Dwarakeswar rivers have risen over the banks and flooded residential areas.
So far, the official said that over one lakh people have been rescued and shifted to shelter homes in Hooghly district. However, there are dozens of other people who are still stranded on the rooftops of their homes, he said and added that NDRF personnel are on their toes to rescue them.
Helicopters and boats are being used in rescuing affected people in the district. Besides, emergency food packets are being dropped at the affected areas via choppers.
IAF Helicopters, an official said, have rescued 31 people and have sheltered them at Arambagh.
The official also said that one flood-relief column of the Army is deployed at Dhanyaghari in Hooghly.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and Outlook India)
