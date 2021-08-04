15 Dead, 6 Districts in Bengal Flooded With Dam Water After Heavy Rainfall

At least 15 people have died and nearly 3 lakh have been displaced in six districts of West Bengal after heavy rainfall, followed by discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams, which left several areas of the state flooded, report said.

Bengal has been seeing heavy rains for some time now. Meanwhile, a DVC official said that since 31 July, the corporation has released 5.43 lakh cusec of water till Tuesday evening, according to PTI.

Several houses have also reportedly been damaged due to the floods in the state.

The affected districts include Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Howrah, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, and South 24 Parganas.

An official told PTI that some of the deaths are due to electrocution, snake bite, wall collapse and that a final report from district administrations is awaited.