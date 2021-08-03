Madhya Pradesh Floods: Red Alert in 5 Districts; Rescue Ops Underway

A red alert has been sounded for Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna and two other districts of Madhya Pradesh (MP) as no respite from torrential rain appears to be in sight for the state’s worst-hit Gwalior-Chambal region in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has sounded orange alert for for nine districts and and a yellow alert for eight, reported NDTV.

Media reports stated that authorities have appraised MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the following: