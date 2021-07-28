Maharashtra Floods: Visuals of Crocodiles Emerge from Inundated Villages

After severe flooding in Western Maharashtra and Konkan, overflowing rivers and rising water-levels have resulted in incidents of crocodiles being spotted around villages.
Speaking to PTI, Regional Forest Officer, Sangli range said, "During the recent heavy rains, crocodiles were swept in along with the floodwaters in some villages."
Visuals of crocodiles, which live in the Vashishti and the Krishna rivers, have emerged from Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, and Konkan.
Photographs also show the reptiles on the roads, inside rural dwellings, and even on roofs, as well as in drains.
As a result of this, incidents of people attacking the crocodiles have also been reported.
According to officials, the forest department has set up six centres in Sangli city, Kavthe Mahakal, Palus, Kadegaon, Walwa and part of Tasgaon to rescue the reptiles and avoid incidents of attacks, PTI reported.
Deputy Conservator of Forest (Sangli) Vijay Mane informed that teams comprising forest officials, guards, and members from NGOs working for wildlife conservation have been stationed to respond to calls regarding the presence of crocodiles, snakes, and other wild animals being seen near human habitats, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)
