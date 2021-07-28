Cloudburst in J&K's Kishtwar: 4 Dead, 40 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway

Four people have died and around 40 were reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday, following a cloudburst in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.
(Screenshot courtesy: kashmir__speaks/Twitter)
Four people have died and around 40 were reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday, following a cloudburst in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.
According to media reports, Deputy Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir has said that four bodies have been recovered from the debris and eight to nine houses are damaged following a cloudburst at Honzar village in Kishtwar.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted: "30 to 40 people are missing. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and Army."
In an advisory that was reportedly issued late on Tuesday night, the district administration had said:
Further, as per PTI, officials have informed that rescue teams have been rushed to Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil and more details are awaited.
Most of Jammu region has been inundated with heavy rains for the past few days.
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV and ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 28 Jul 2021,09:30 AM IST