Madhya Pradesh Floods: Red Alert in 5 Districts; Rescue Ops Underway

A red alert has been sounded for Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna and two other districts of Madhya Pradesh.
A red alert has been sounded for Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna and two other districts of Madhya Pradesh (MP) as no respite from torrential rain appears to be in sight for the state’s worst-hit Gwalior-Chambal region in the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the meteorological department has sounded orange alert for for nine districts and and a yellow alert for eight, reported NDTV.
Media reports stated that authorities have appraised MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the following:
Approximately 1,171 villages have been affected due to heavy rains and floods in Parvati, Kuno and Sindh rivers in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, and Gwalior districts.
Nearly 1,600 people have been rescued so far from the flood-hit areas of the Gwalior-Chambal region.
More than 200 villages in Shivpuri and Sheopur districts have been badly affected by heavy rain and floods.
Shivpuri district reported 470 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and 798 mm rain in 48 hours.
Over 100 people were rescued from 22 villages of the district on Tuesday morning.
Taking to Twitter Maharashtra Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday, 3 August, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have assured help to the crisis-hit state.
The CM also said that the state government ha asked for four columns of the army so that they are able to rescue the people who are stranded due to the floods.
“SDRF team is doing good work. Two ministers are in Shivpuri and are monitoring the situation and are in talks with me. One column of army is of 80 personnel. They are sending one column each for four districts. From Jhansi, they are mobilising for Gwalior and Datia and from Babeena (UP) for Shivpuri and Sheopur."
The chief minister has, as per NDTV, chaired an emergency meeting in Bhopal to take stock of the situation in Gwalior-Chambal region and said: "I'll soon visit the flood hit areas.”
Meanwhile the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted visuals of the an IAF Task Force, which is functional at Air Force Station in Gwalior and is coordinating flood relief efforts at Shivpuri District.
“Rescue Ops are underway with 5 helicopters operating from Gwalior & Shivpuri (sic),” tweeted the IAF.
The CM has reportedly asked IAF rescue teams to give priority to those taking shelter on trees in Shivpuri district’s Bichi village. People are also taking shelter on trees in Dongar village and efforts are reportedly being made to rescue them, as well.
Earlier, in the day, ANI had reported that Indian Air Force HAL-Dhruv Helicopter had been deployed to carry out a rescue mission.
Meanwhile, according to an NDTV report, rail tracks have gone underwater due to the rain and flood water between Shivpuri and Mahona stations of Guna-Gwalior section. Thus, five trains have been cancelled partially or are running on a diverted route.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI.)
Published: 03 Aug 2021,09:41 PM IST