'Web of Words, Revenge on Farmers': Tikait, Yogendra Yadav Slam Agri Budget 2022

Farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday, 1 February, criticised the lack of allocation to the agriculture industry under the 2022 Union Budget.

Calling the budget a mere webs of words, Tikait said the document only carried words like “Amrit Mahotsav,” “Gatishakti,” and “e-Vidya” without meaning much, news agency PTI reported.

He further condemned the lowered allocation for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).