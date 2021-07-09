Rs 1 L Cr Agri-Infra Fund for APMC Mandis an Empty Gesture: Farmers' Body

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, termed the Centre's decision to allow APMC mandis to avail financial support from the Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund an "empty gesture".

On 8 July, Thursday, the Union Cabinet made this modification in a bid to keep its promise that the new farm laws won’t result in a complete dismantling of APMC mandis.

But on 9 July, the farmers’ body said that the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund was “highly misleading”. They reiterated their criticism of the three farm laws, saying that the legislations will lead to the collapse of APMC mandis.