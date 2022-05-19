Delhi, Gurugram, Parts of UP To Face Scorching Temperatures of 44-45°C Today

A man drinks water under a shed on a hot day in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi will see temperatures rising to 44 degree Celsius on Thursday, 19 May, and falling to 31 degree Celsius at night, which will be considerably higher than the 40.6 degrees Celsius recorded a day prior, showed The Weather Channel (TWC) data.
While the weather will be generally clear, visibility could be affected due to smoke and haze in New Delhi.
"A maximum temperature of above 45°C is expected in isolated places of Rajasthan," TWC predicted.
Southern regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha may also face severe heatwaves on Thursday.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu has been put on an orange alert by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Thursday, as a precautionary measure for rainfalls.
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall will occur in Theni, Salem, Vellore, Erode, Dindigul, and Coimbatore on Thursday, updated TWC.
"The wet weather will keep the capital city’s daytime temperatures around 35-36 ̊C for the next 2-3 days, but the mercury will return to the 37 ̊C normal thereafter," they added.
A red alert was also issued in Kerala three days ago due to the incessant rains in the state.