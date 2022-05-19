Delhi, Gurugram, Parts of UP To Face Scorching Temperatures of 44-45°C Today

Mercury might touch scorching temperatures of 45°C in parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
The Quint
India
Published:

A man drinks water under a shed on a hot day in New Delhi.

|

(Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A man drinks water under a shed on a hot day in New Delhi.</p></div>

New Delhi will see temperatures rising to 44 degree Celsius on Thursday, 19 May, and falling to 31 degree Celsius at night, which will be considerably higher than the 40.6 degrees Celsius recorded a day prior, showed The Weather Channel (TWC) data.

While the weather will be generally clear, visibility could be affected due to smoke and haze in New Delhi.

Parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, including the cities of Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Jhansi, might face scorching temperatures of 45 degree Celsius. No respite is expected for Delhi-NCR, with mercury expected to cross 44 degree Celsius in Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram.

"A maximum temperature of above 45°C is expected in isolated places of Rajasthan," TWC predicted.

Also ReadNew Delhi and UP Record 49°C Amid Heatwave, IMD Advises Against Heat Exposure

Southern regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha may also face severe heatwaves on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu on Orange Alert

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu has been put on an orange alert by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Thursday, as a precautionary measure for rainfalls.

A 'yellow watch' will remain over Tamil Nadu till 22 May, as a preparedness measure.

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall will occur in Theni, Salem, Vellore, Erode, Dindigul, and Coimbatore on Thursday, updated TWC.

"The wet weather will keep the capital city’s daytime temperatures around 35-36 ̊C for the next 2-3 days, but the mercury will return to the 37 ̊C normal thereafter," they added.

A red alert was also issued in Kerala three days ago due to the incessant rains in the state.

Also ReadYellow Warning for Chennai, Parts of Tamil Nadu to Witness Heavy Rainfall: IMD

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT