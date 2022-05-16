New Delhi and UP Record 49°C Amid Heatwave, IMD Advises Against Heat Exposure

According to the IMD data, Banda hit its record-breaking temperature in May; its previous record was 48.8 degree Celsius in May 1994.

As per the IMD, in Rajasthan, Pilani and Churu registered temperatures of 47.9 and 47.7 degree Celsius, respectively. Jhansi and Ganganagar recorded 47.6 degree Celsius, Hissar 47.2 degree Celsius, while Khajuraho and Nowgong reported 47.4 degree Celsius.

"Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions in many parts very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi and in isolated pockets over south Uttar Pradesh on 15 May with heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over south Uttar Pradesh on 16 May [sic]," the press release said.