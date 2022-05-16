New Delhi and UP Record 49°C Amid Heatwave, IMD Advises Against Heat Exposure

Parts of New Delhi witnessed 49 degree Celsius on Sunday.
(Photo: PTI)
India witnessed severe heatwaves on Sunday, 15 May, with parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh experiencing temperatures around 49 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Intense heatwaves were witnessed in parts of Haryana, Jammu, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and north Madhya Pradesh, besides Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.
Heat exposure should be avoided and loose clothing should be worn in heat-affected areas, the IMD advised. "Heatwave could lead to a moderate health concern for vulnerable people such as infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases," it said.
According to the IMD data, Banda hit its record-breaking temperature in May; its previous record was 48.8 degree Celsius in May 1994.
As per the IMD, in Rajasthan, Pilani and Churu registered temperatures of 47.9 and 47.7 degree Celsius, respectively. Jhansi and Ganganagar recorded 47.6 degree Celsius, Hissar 47.2 degree Celsius, while Khajuraho and Nowgong reported 47.4 degree Celsius.
"Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions in many parts very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi and in isolated pockets over south Uttar Pradesh on 15 May with heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over south Uttar Pradesh on 16 May [sic]," the press release said.
On the other hand, five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed in different regions of Kerala on the same day that IMD predictably warned of heavy rainfall in the state. The decision was taken at the request of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).
The red alert was issued in Kerala's districts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.
"Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph also likely over East central Bay of Bengal adjoining north Andaman Sea during 17-19 May [sic]," the release added.
Heavy rainfall is expected in Mizoram and Tripura on Monday and Tuesday. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal and south interior Karnataka on 18 and 19 May are also predicted.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
