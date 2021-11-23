Yellow Warning for Chennai, Parts of Tamil Nadu to Witness Heavy Rainfall: IMD

On Thursday, 25 November, Chennai, and the southern coastal districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukodi and Ramanathapuram are likely to see heavy rains, and a yellow warning has been issued. However, other districts surrounding Chennai are likely to receive very heavy rain, and an orange warning has been issued for Chengalapattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet and Tiruvallur.

The orange warning is also in place in districts surrounding Chennai for Friday, 26 November, including Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur. Other districts are likely to receive heavy rains, and a yellow warning is in place for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Myladuturai, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram.