Wet Spell To Continue Over Northwest and East India For Next Two Days: IMD

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in Gurugram on Monday.
(Photo: PTI)
The India Meterological Department (IMD) predicted a wet spell over Northwest and East India for the next two days, starting from Tuesday, 24 May, and said that fairly widespread to light rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightening and gusty winds are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
The intensity of Western disturbance is likely to reduce over Northwest India from Tuesday onwards.
IMD also said that conditions are favourable for further advance of "Southwest Monsoon over some parts of Southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area, South & Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours."
Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday witnessed its coolest day in May after 18 years. Char Dham Yatra was also halted amid snowfall.
Most regions in north and northeastern states witnessed a second spell of heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on Monday, 23 May, night. The IMD had earlier said that heatwaves will not impact the region for another few days.
As Delhi-NCR's weather continued to show improvement, The Weather Channel (TWC) said,
Strong winds and rainfall were forecast to continue on Tuesday as "Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and east Madhya Pradesh," according to TWC.
Numerous states witnessed rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday. Although this brought a much awaited relief from the severe heat spell, it led to water-logging, power-cuts and consecutive blackouts with delay in flights in Delhi-NCR.
Locals gather at the site after an uprooted tree falls on a vehicle owing to strong winds and heavy rain, at the Nadesar area in Varanasi on Monday.
Some trees were also uprooted in many places, leading to blockage of roads and damage to vehicles.
Isolated heavy rainfall was observed over Coastal Karnataka and Haryana. While states of Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh saw thundersquall on Monday.
However, the Director of Met Centre Bhubaneswar HR Biswas told news agency ANI that the thunderstorm will gradually decrease and the temperatures will rise again.
"Thunderstorm and lightning will continue mainly in North Odisha and coastal districts," he added.
The maximum temperature predicted for Uttar Pradesh was 36 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The mercury was predicted to touch 33 degrees Celsius in Noida, 36 degrees Celsius in Jhansi and Banda, 32 degrees Celsius in Lucknow and will fall to 24-26 degrees Celsius in the night.
Haryana's Gurgaon was predicted to witness a maximum of 33 and minimum of 24 degree Celsius, as per TWC.
"No heat wave condition is likely to develop over any parts of the country during next five days except over West Rajasthan, where isolated heat wave conditions are likely on 26 and 27 May," IMD warned.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)