Wet Spell To Continue Over Northwest and East India For Next Two Days: IMD

The India Meterological Department (IMD) predicted a wet spell over Northwest and East India for the next two days, starting from Tuesday, 24 May, and said that fairly widespread to light rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightening and gusty winds are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The intensity of Western disturbance is likely to reduce over Northwest India from Tuesday onwards.

IMD also said that conditions are favourable for further advance of "Southwest Monsoon over some parts of Southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area, South & Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours."

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday witnessed its coolest day in May after 18 years. Char Dham Yatra was also halted amid snowfall.