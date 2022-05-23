Heavy Rain in Delhi-NCR: What Are the IMD SOPs? Which Flights Are Affected?

Rains in Delhi-NCR disrupt traffic, cause waterlogging in several areas.
(Photo: PTI)
The Delhi-NCR region woke up to heavy rains and thunder on Monday, 23 May, with waterlogging, power cuts, and disruption of flight operations.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued specific guidelines for people to follow, in light of the Delhi rains.
What are the guidelines? Which flights are affected? Here's all you need to know.
What is the IMA's advisory on precautions to take?
Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible.
Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees.
Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.
Unplug electrical/electronic appliances.
Immediately get out of water bodies.
Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.
Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.
Which flights are affected?
The Delhi Airport, in a tweet, said that the flight operations have been disrupted for the day. At least 40 departure flights delayed due to bad weather and other related issues. Around 18 arrival flights have been delayed due to bad weather and two flights have been cancelled.
You can contact the concerned airline to know about the delay/cancellation of specific flights.
In a tweet, IndiGo said:
Which other parts of north India will experience rain today?
Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnor, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, and Baraut (UP) will also experience rains, the IMD said.
What has the IMD said about intense rainfalls?
The IMD on 21 May, said that a wet spell is likely to continue over the northwest and east India for the next 4 days – with intensity peaking on Monday, 23 May.
Scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are expected over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during next two days.
Isolated rainfall in Jammu& Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and north Punjab on 23 May.
Rainfall is also predicted in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)