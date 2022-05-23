In Photos: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls in Delhi-NCR After Rains & Thunderstorm

Vehicles move through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, at Lodhi Road in New Delhi on 23 May.
(Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav)
Delhi-NCR on Monday, 23 May, saw huge traffic snarls and waterlogging in low-lying areas after it woke up to strong winds, showers, and a thunderstorm.
The rain and thunderstorm also resulted in power outages in some parts of the city and nearby areas, in addition to disruptions in flight operations.
Various parts of Delhi saw long lines of cars on major roads like ITO junction, Tularam flyover, and Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, among several others. Some trees were also uprooted in and around Delhi.
Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were disrupted, with airport authorities requesting passengers to reach out to the airline concerned for updated flight information.
The temperature on Monday morning in Delhi was a record-breaking 17.2 degrees Celsius, known to have been recorded for the first time in May since 1982.
A woman holds a damaged umbrella, as she tries to shield herself from the rain in Ghaziabad on 23 May.
Vehicles move at a snail's pace during a traffic jam following heavy rain, at Geeta Colony bridge in New Delhi on Monday.
A worker paddles his rickshaw with a passenger amid heavy downpour in Ghaziabad, on 23 May.
Commuters wait for means of transportation, amid heavy rain in Ghaziabad on Monday.
An uprooted tree following strong winds and heavy rain, in Noida on Monday.
A man uses a plastic sheet to cover himself during the rain in New Delhi on Monday.
Vehicles move slowly during a traffic jam following heavy rain, at Geeta Colony bridge in New Delhi on Monday.
Commuters on a scooter during the rain in Ghaziabad on Monday.
A woman uses a bag to cover her head amid heavy rain in Ghaziabad on Monday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)