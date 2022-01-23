'Till Today, We Don't Know About Netaji's Whereabouts': Mamata Slams Centre

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, 23 January, questioned why the Centre had not declassified the files related to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's death yet.
Speaking during an event organised on the 125th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter in Kolkata, Banerjee said:
Subhas Chandra Bose, also known as Netaji, was born in Cuttack, Odisha, on 23 January 1897. He was one of the most important figures in India's struggle for independence. Netaji was also behind the revival of the Indian National Army or the Azad Hind Fauj.
Bose had left the country in 1941, never to return. He died in a controversial air crash on 18 August 1945. However, many still believe that it wasn't the reason behind his death. Despite a staggering number of inquiries, the controversy surrounding his death refuses to die down.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, 23 January, unlike the usual start on 24 January, in a bid to incorporate the 125th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter by offering his tributes to Netaji.
He is slated to unveil a hologram statue of the freedom fighter at 6 pm in the evening.
Commenting on the same, Banerjee said on Sunday that the statue was being built "because we pressurised you".
