'Till Today, We Don't Know About Netaji's Whereabouts': Mamata Slams Centre

Subhas Chandra Bose, also known as Netaji, was born in Cuttack, Odisha, on 23 January 1897. He was one of the most important figures in India's struggle for independence. Netaji was also behind the revival of the Indian National Army or the Azad Hind Fauj.

Bose had left the country in 1941, never to return. He died in a controversial air crash on 18 August 1945. However, many still believe that it wasn't the reason behind his death. Despite a staggering number of inquiries, the controversy surrounding his death refuses to die down.