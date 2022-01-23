‘I Bow to Netaji’: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Bose, to Unveil Hologram Statue Today
Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti also marks the beginning of Republic Day Celebrations this year.
Kickstarting Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, 23 January, unlike the usual start on 24 January, in a bid to incorporate the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his tributes to Netaji.
He is slated to unveil a hologram statue of the freedom fighter at 6 pm in the evening.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, PM Modi said:
“I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation.”
Previously, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that a granite statue of the Bose would be installed at India Gate in New Delhi.
"Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place," Modi wrote on Twitter, attaching a photograph with his tweet.
He added that the 'grand' statue would "be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him".
Subhas Chandra Bose, also known as Netaji, was born in Cuttack, Odisha, on 23 January 1897. He was one of the most important figures in India’s struggle for independence. Netaji was also behind the revival of the Indian National Army or the Azad Hind Fauj.
