Was in Hiding as I Feared Being Killed: Deep Sidhu Post Arrest

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu who was arrested on Monday, 8 February, in connection with the Republic Day violence in Delhi has told the police that the reason for him having been in hiding was because “his life was at risk”, according to Hindustan Times.

He further told the police that he feared he will be killed since the farm leaders have solely blamed him for the violence that erupted on the day of the tractor rally, police officers associated with the case told Hindustan Times.

He also reportedly told the police that the tractor rally was a “well planned" event, and the farmer leaders in Punjab and at the Singhu Border were heard telling other farmers about their plans of taking the tractor rally to New Delhi, Parliament, India Gate and the Red Fort weeks ahead of Republic Day.