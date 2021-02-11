Was in Hiding as I Feared Being Killed: Deep Sidhu Post Arrest

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu who was arrested on Monday, 8 February, in connection with the Republic Day violence in Delhi has told the police that the reason for him having been in hiding was because “his life was at risk”, according to Hindustan Times.
He further told the police that he feared he will be killed since the farm leaders have solely blamed him for the violence that erupted on the day of the tractor rally, police officers associated with the case told Hindustan Times.
He also reportedly told the police that the tractor rally was a “well planned" event, and the farmer leaders in Punjab and at the Singhu Border were heard telling other farmers about their plans of taking the tractor rally to New Delhi, Parliament, India Gate and the Red Fort weeks ahead of Republic Day.
The report said that the claims made by Sidhu will be verified by the police. Meanwhile, farm leaders have chosen not to comment on the matter at the moment.
Manjeet Rai, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) Doaba group, told Hindustan Times that the farmers would not comment on any allegations made by Sidhu until they officially know what the police has been told.
Due to Sidhu’s alleged association with the BJP and his extremist views, the farm leaders said that they did not allow Sidhu to use the stage at the Singhu Border.
As per Hindustan Times, Sidhu was on his way to meet his wife in Purnea, Bihar, and was waiting for a car arranged by his friend when he was arrested near Karnal Bypass in Haryana around 10.30 pm on Monday.
The police had informed the city court while seeking Sidhu’s custody on Tuesday that he did a Facebook live from the complex and congratulated the men who had hoisted flags at the Red Fort.
Sidhu told the police that he had reached the Red Fort in a car along with his three supporters. After the Red Fort incident, they returned to the Singhu Border in the evening. “From there we went to Punjab in the same car, with the same three men,” he told the police.
Police officers associated with the case told Hindustan Times that Sidhu was also questioned by the intelligence bureau at the crime branch’s Chanakyapuri office to ascertain his political and international links.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
Published: 11 Feb 2021,11:15 AM IST