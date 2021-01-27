Who is Deep Sidhu – the Actor Who Hoisted Nishan Sahib at Red Fort

In late November, a video of a protester marching towards Delhi and lecturing a Haryana police officer in English on why farmers are protesting went viral.

The person captured on video was Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who has emerged as an important voice of the agitation against the Narendra Modi government's farm laws.

The actor, activist and man with alleged links to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders is in news again – for claiming responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib at the iconic Red Fort during Tractor Rally on 26 January.