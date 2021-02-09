Deep Sidhu Arrested by Delhi Police Over Republic Day Violence

Punjabi celebrity-turned-activist Deep Sidhu has been arrested on Tuesday, 9 February, by the Delhi Police in connection with the Republic Day violence case, reports ANI.
Earlier, his name had been included in an FIR filed in connection with the violence that ensued at the Red Fort on 26 January, via case diary, Delhi Police sources had told The Quint.
Sidhu had claimed responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib at the iconic Red Fort during Tractor Rally on 26 January. He was seen at the forefront of the farmers’ protest that started in November 2020 against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
Published: 09 Feb 2021,09:28 AM IST