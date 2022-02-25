'Want Embassy To Evacuate Us': Kanpur Student Stranded in Ukraine Subway Shelter

Singh further made an appeal to the Indian government and said, "We want the Indian embassy to get us evacuated as soon as possible."

With Russia announcing a military operation in Ukraine, thousands of Indian students enrolled in Ukrainian higher education institutions – mostly studying medicine – are in a state of panic and are pleading with the authorities to ensure their safe return to India.

Meanwhile, several chief ministers of Indian states have written to Jaishankar, offering to bear the travel expenses of the evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine.

Soon after the Russian operations were launched, explosions, missile attacks, and airstrikes were reported from across the nation.

Further, loud explosions were reported in Kyiv on Thursday night as Russian ground troops moved closer to the Ukrainian capital.