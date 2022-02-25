‘Left Alone To Defend Our State’: Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy Amid Russian Invasion

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
(Photo: PTI)
While informing that 137 have died in the first day of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, 25 February, said that his country had been "left alone" to fight Russia after the Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "military operation" in the Donbas region on Thursday.
In a video address, Zelenskyy said, "We have been left alone to defend our state...Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone," news agency AFP reported.
Another 316 people had been wounded, he said.
"Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid," he added.
After the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said,
Meanwhile, loud explosions were reported in Kyiv on Thursday night as Russian ground troops moved closer to the Ukrainian capital.
Stating that he is the "target number one", Zelenskyy added, "They want to destroy Ukraine politically by taking down the head of state."
(With inputs from AFP.)
