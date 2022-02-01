Vikas Fhatak: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant, YouTuber Who Posts Hateful Content

Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak – the 42-year-old Mumbai-based YouTuber, who has been arrested for 'instigating' classes 10 and 12 students to stage protest in Mumbai's Dharavi on Monday, 31 January – has found himself at the centre of a controversy yet again.

The action was taken against him after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the social media influencer over a video he uploaded on 24 January, in which he said, "The government is urging people to remain indoors. Then, why take offline board exams of the students?"