Denied Bail, Kashmiri Students in Agra Jail Continue To Suffer for T20 Posts

Back home, the families of the trio had told The Quint that they were eagerly awaiting the court’s decision. But after the court turned down their application, they are now frustrated and heartbroken.

“For the last 90 days, we had pinned our hopes on this day, but this day came as a doomsday yet again for us,” they said.

“I will tell you the truth, I have never admitted my son to any private school never ever. We never tried to offer him tuition, but rather we taught him in government-run schools from the beginning,” Showkat's brother Parvaiz Ahmad Ganie said.