Protest Over Offline Exams in Dharavi: YouTuber Held For 'Instigating' Students

Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, famously known as ‘Hindustani Bhau', has been arrested for instigating students.
A day after students staged a huge protest near the residence of Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai, YouTuber and social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as ‘Hindustani Bhau’, was arrested by the Dharavi Police for allegedly instigating students.
The police, while controlling the situation, resorted to a mild baton charge against the student protesters to stall them.
The protests resulted in a mild baton charge by the police.
The YouTuber was arrested on Tuesday, 1 February, over a video in which he could be seen asking students to assemble near Gaikwad’s residence to put their demands forward.
According to reports, Fhatak was present at the protest in Dharavi.
Vikas Fhatak in a still from the video that called for cancellation of offline exams.
The protests, which spilled over to Nagpur, saw at least two buses being damaged by the agitating students.
The First Information Report (FIR), which names Fhatak among others, has been registered under multiple sections of the IPC (including that for rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.
It is not the first instance where Fhatak has found himself at the centre of a law and order situation. He had reportedly led the student protests in Dadar's Shivaji Park in May last year to waive school fees, following which he was arrested for violating the COVID protocols. Fhatak's Instagram account, too, was briefly suspended last year after multiple people reported the hateful videos he had been uploading.
Fhatak was arrested in May last year for violating COVID protocols.
The health minister has requested the protesting students to cooperate with the government in conducting the offline exams.
