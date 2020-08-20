Hindustani Bhau’s Instagram Account Suspended For ‘Hate Speech’
Hindustani Bhau has previously been criticised for offensive and hateful content.
Former Bigg Boss contestant and social media influencer Hindustani Bhau's Instagram account has been suspended by the platform after being reported by multiple users. On 20 August, actor Shashank Arora took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a notification he got from Instagram. The notification states that the actor reported Hindustani Bhau's Instagram account for "hate speech or symbols."
It further reads, "Thank you for reporting Hindustani Bhau's Instagram account. We've removed it from Instagram because it goes against our Community Guidelines."
Many Twitter users reacted positively to this news.
Other users who had previously reported Hindustani Bhau's Instagram account also received a similar notification.
Hindustani Bhau has previously been criticised for his violent, abusive and problematic videos on social media. Most recently, on 18 August, comedian Kunal Kamra had urged Mumbai Police and Home Minister of Maharashtra to take action against Hindustani Bhau for posting an objectionable video. He had tweeted, "Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process. Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution..."
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.