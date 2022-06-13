Video From Ranchi Violence Shows Police Ducking From Protesters' Stone-Pelting

Some video footage from the Ranchi violence that broke out on 10 June over Nupur Sharma's inflammatory comments, show police running for cover from stone-pelting.
(Photo: The Quint)
One person has been arrested so far and 16 detained in connection to the violence that broke out in Jharkhand's capital city Ranchi over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad and Islam.
Some video footages from the violence show police running for cover from stone pelting. In one such video, a cop can be seen holding his head after being injured during the protest, as several other policemen take him to safety. The crowd can also be seen hurling utensils at the police.
As many as 26 people have been charged so far for the violence, according to reports. Quoting police officials, ANI reported that the identification process is underway.
Earlier on Friday 10 June, at least two people identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Mudassir Kaifi and 24-year-old Mohammad Sahil succumbed to gunshot injuries in the aftermath of clashes that broke out in Ranchi.
After the Friday prayers, the protesters had demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP member Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
The police had subsequently fired shots to quell the protests.
Among the several injured, 10 were policemen and the rest were protesters, three of whom are currently in critical condition.
