‘Victim Blaming’: Netizens React to Kerala Court’s ‘Provocative Dress’ Remark

Netizens expressed outrage over the observation made by a district sessions court in Kerala on Wednesday, 17 August, that the offence under sexual harassment is not prima facie attracted when the woman is wearing a "sexually provocative dress."

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal reacted to the court's observation, labelling it as the "mindset that blames the victim for sexual abuse."

"According to the Kerala Court, the complaint of sexual harassment will not be valid if the clothes of the girl are 'Aggravating' or 'Sexually Provocative!" Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.

"When will the mindset that blames the victim for sexual abuse change? The Kerala High Court should take immediate cognisance of this," she added.