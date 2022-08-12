4 Held For Sexually Assaulting, Trafficking Minor Girls; Main Accused Absconding

(Trigger Warning: Mentions sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)

Four people, including two women were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting, kidnapping, and drugging three minor school students in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Thursday, 11July.

The arrested, identified as Bangali Lal Sharma (45), Rukhsana (40), Sandeep (36) and Jyoti (19), were allegedly planning to take them to Chandigarh to ‘sell’ them but the minors managed to escape.

Sharma revealed to the police that he, along with Ruksana, used to run a human trafficking syndicate. They reportedly wanted to sell the girls in Chandigarh.

Prakash, the main accused, who lured the minors and raped them, is yet to be arrested.