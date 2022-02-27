Not Just Muslims, a Majority of Hindu Women Cover Heads in India: Pew Research

In recent weeks, protests in India over Muslim headscarves in schools have gained international attention. The controversy began when a high school in Karnataka banned hijabs in classrooms, and demonstrations have since spread to other states. The Karnataka High Court has been deliberating the legality of the school ban and is due to issue a verdict soon.

Head coverings are relatively common among Indian women. About six in 10 women in India (61 percent) say they cover their heads outside of their homes, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in 2019-20.