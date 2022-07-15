DU Professor Suspended for Allegedly Sexually Harassing Female Teachers

Delhi University.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Delhi University (DU) on Thursday, 14 July, suspended an associate professor of College of Vocational Studies for allegedly "sexually harassing" several female teachers, sources said.
The decision came after the governing body of the college recommended his suspension in a meeting on Wednesday, 13 July.
The suspension of Manmohan Bhasin was approved by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, sources privy to the matter said.
An associate professor at College of Vocational Studies (CVS) said that there have been multiple cases of sexual harassment against Bhasin.
"He started interfering with the investigation of the cases and was also abusing and misbehaving with the teaching and non-teaching staff. That is why the governing body decided to suspend him," the professor said.
On 25 June, the governing body of the CVS censured Bhasin and debarred him from holding any administrative position in the college till further order.
"His (Bhasin's) explanation has been found dissatisfactory, the misconduct committed by him stands established. As resolved by the Governing Body of the college, the minor penalty of censure is hereby imposed on Manmohan Singh Bhasin. You are also debarred from holding any administrative position in the college till further order," a notice by the college read.
"Manmohan Singh Bhasin is further advised to desist himself from such activities in future and observe Code of Professional Ethics of Teachers in his conduct," it added.
In March, the National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to Vice-Chancellor Singh regarding a complaint lodged by a teacher, accusing two of her colleagues of intimidation, harassment and abuse. The NCW had asked the V-C to send an action taken report at the earliest.