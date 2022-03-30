'BJP Trying To Murder Kejriwal': AAP After Violence Outside Delhi CM's House

Scenes of violence and vandalism unfolded outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as BJP workers on Wednesday, 30 March clashed with police during a protest against Mr Kejriwal's remarks on the recently released controversial movie 'The Kashmir Files'.
(Photo: PTI)
As scenes of violence and vandalism unfolded outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 30 March, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of plotting to kill the Delhi CM.
"Due to AAP's victory and BJP's defeat in Punjab, BJP wants to murder Arvind Kejriwal. BJP goons were deliberately taken by the police to the residence of CM Kejriwal. They broke the CCTV cameras and barriers in front of the CM's residence," the deputy CM told the press.
Visuals from the ground captured a sea of people wielding BJP flags and placards censuring Kejriwal's "insult" to Kashmiri Pandits, with the residence of the AAP leader heavily barricaded. The AAP leader's house was defaced with red paint amidst the chaos.
Senior party leader Raghav Chadha also condemned Wednesday's attack, accusing the Delhi Police of allowing the BJP goons to 'break barricades and CCTV cameras' in their presence.
Speaking to The Quint, DCP North indicated that CM Arvind Kejriwal was not present when the mayhem unleashed.
The DCP also responded to allegations of collusion between the Delhi Police and the BJP saying, “That's not true. Strong arrangements were setup against the protestors. However, some 15-20 protestors managed to reach the FlagStaff road who were immediately removed.”
Legal action is being undertaken in the matter.
The Delhi CM had quipped over the BJP legislators' demand to pronounce Vivek Agnihotri's new film, "The Kashmir Files", tax-free in the national capital, saying that if they want to promote the film, it should be put up on YouTube.
The movie, which is about the 1990s exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, has found itself amidst a political storm.
"They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free," Kejriwal had declared, as members of the Delhi assembly laughed and thumped their desks.
On Wednesday, the National President of BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya support the assault on Kejirwal's home and issued a threat to the AAP leader saying, "Kejriwal will have to apologise for insulting the Hindus of the country and the Yuva Morcha will not leave him until he apologises."
