3 BJP MLAs Suspended Amid AAP Protest Over Delhi BJP Chief’s Remarks on Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
(Photo: PTI)
Amid vehement protest by AAP MLAs, the Delhi Assembly on Monday, 28 March, passed a censure motion against Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta for allegedly making "derogatory remarks" about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reported news agency PTI.
The AAP MLAs were reportedly protesting over Gupta's remarks.
Three BJP MLAs – Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, and Ajay Mahawar – were also suspended by Speaker Ram Nivas Goel for a short duration amid the chaos.
The Speaker asked all the three MLAs to leave the Assembly after they stood on the benches and refused to sit down. Later, the House was reportedly adjourned for 15 minutes. This was the second adjournment since the proceedings began on Monday morning.
Prior to this, there was an interruption when the MLAs assembled in the morning. AAP MLAs had stepped into the well of the House, shouting slogans against the BJP president for his alleged remarks about Kejriwal.
AAP MLA Mohinder Goel had said that "a censure motion needs to be brought in the house against Delhi BJP president for his derogatory remark against the chief minister. The Leader of Opposition should tender an apology," reported PTI.
The censure motion by Goel was accepted by the Speaker and was passed in the Assembly by a voice vote.
"We are good people, our volunteers are shareef (virtuous). Otherwise such remarks deserve beheading," Goel said as per PTI.
Stating that he would condemn anyone who makes a derogatory remark against anybody, Ramvir Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition, said he would "apologise to the Delhi CM with folded hands if there was any truth in the allegation against Gupta. But if the Delhi BJP president has condemned any leader of our party, Mohinder Goel has to apologise in the House."
Following this, the Speaker asked Bidhuri to show him visuals of Gupta making the remarks and allowed the three suspended MLAs to join the House proceedings again.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)