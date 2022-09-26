Uttarakhand Murder: Receptionist's Mother Says She Never Got To See Her Body

Police personnel carry the body of the female resort receptionist who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner and thrown into the Cheela canal, in Rishikesh, Saturday, 24 September.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
The mother of the 19-year-old receptionist who was allegedly murdered in Uttarakhand claimed that she never got to see her daughter's body and was instead "tricked" into going to a hospital, according to an NDTV report.
News reports had earlier stated that the mother was taken to a hospital as she was unwell, but in a recent video, she can be heard claiming she was fine and was taken to the hospital by the administration on the false pretext of showing her the body of her daughter.
"They took my husband along forcibly but didn't take me. They brought me here from the forest where I live, saying I will see my daughter," the mother can be heard saying from a hospital bed.
The receptionist, who went missing on 18 September from the Vanantra resort in Rishikesh, was allegedly murdered by the owner of the resort and two others, the police said on Friday, 23 September.
The police have arrested the owner of the resort, Pulkit Arya, the manager, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Arya, Pulkit's brother. Pulkit is the son of now-expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister Vinod Arya.
The mother said she was sitting at the local civic body's office when four to five people approached her and said they would take her to her daughter's cremation site.
"Doctors then put me in a wheelchair. I asked why was it needed but they took me to a hospital. They then forcibly put me on intravenous sugar solution and started recording a video," she said.
"I am not satisfied with the provisional postmortem report. Her last rites will not be performed until we get the final detailed postmortem report," the victim's father had said before her cremation.
The murder has sparked protests in Uttarakhand. Civic authorities in Rishikesh demolished parts of the resort after deeming it "illegal."
The remaining parts were torched by angry locals who demanded the complete demolition of the resort. An angry mob also attacked the police car in which the three accused were being taken to court.
During police interrogation, the accused confessed their crime and also informed the police about how they carried it out.
On Saturday, the BJP expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya – the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya – from the party. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised "the harshest action" against those involved in the crime.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
