Uttarakhand Murder: Receptionist's Mother Says She Never Got To See Her Body

The mother of the 19-year-old receptionist who was allegedly murdered in Uttarakhand claimed that she never got to see her daughter's body and was instead "tricked" into going to a hospital, according to an NDTV report.

News reports had earlier stated that the mother was taken to a hospital as she was unwell, but in a recent video, she can be heard claiming she was fine and was taken to the hospital by the administration on the false pretext of showing her the body of her daughter.

"They took my husband along forcibly but didn't take me. They brought me here from the forest where I live, saying I will see my daughter," the mother can be heard saying from a hospital bed.