Haphazard Development Triggered U’khand Glacier Burst: Activists

A flash flood triggered by a glacier break on Sunday, 7 February, has wreaked devastation in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli. At least 14 people are feared dead so far and at least 170 others are reportedly missing.

Various environmentalists, political leaders as well as other public figures took to Twitter to express distress over the tragedy and extend support to those affected by the disaster, but have blamed development as one of the biggest triggers to the Uttarakhand disaster.