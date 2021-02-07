In Photos: Glacier Burst Wreaks Havoc in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Tragedy struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, 7 February after flash floods triggerd by a glacier burst have left at least seven people dead and at least 170 missing.

The death toll is expected to rise as bodies are still being recovered, an NDRF official told ANI.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased, the state government too has promised financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each.