‘Why Only 2... Give Birth to 20, Get Extra Ration’: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday, 21 March, said families struggling to feed themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic should have had 20 children if they wanted more food grains and pulses under the ration scheme of the Narendra Modi-led central government.

"Every household was given five kg rations. If 10 (people in a home) got 50 kg, then 20 got a quintal (100 kg). But some were jealous that two people got 10 kg and 20 got a quintal. Why? When there was time, you only gave birth to two... why not 20?" Rawat was quoted by news agency ANI.

In his latest controversial remark, Rawat was referring to the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, under which the government offers five kg of food grains and one kg of pulses per person per household.