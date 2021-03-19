Amid Backlash, Uttarakhand CM’s Wife Defends ‘Ripped Jeans’ Remark

Days after newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat criticised women for wearing ripped jeans and caused an uproar, his wife Rashmi Tyagi rushed to his rescue, saying that his remarks were taken out of context.
“He said that women’s participation is unprecedented in building the society and the country. It is the responsibility of the women of our country to save our cultural heritage, save our identity, save our costumes,” Rashmi said in a video statement, according to PTI.
According to her, the entire context, in which he had made the comment, had not been described.
On Tuesday, Rawat had said, “Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now, which is just a race towards westernisation when the western world is following us today. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and are a bad example for children.”
Rawat also spoke about the attire of a woman who once sat next to him on a flight, saying that she was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles in her hands with two children travelling with her.
“She runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children, but wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?” he asked.
Women across age groups, including mothers, took to Twitter to post photos of themselves in ripped jeans, as a rebuttal to Rawat’s comment on the piece of clothing.
(With inputs from PTI.)
Published: 19 Mar 2021,11:42 AM IST