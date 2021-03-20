Uttarakhand CM Not the Only Neta to Pass Daft Remarks About Women

“When I used to study in Srinagar, a girl from Chandigarh came. Sorry, she wasn’t from Chandigarh. She was ancestrally from the hills but lived in Chandigarh and came to Srinagar. What do you call them? cut...sleeves? It was new for the boys. Boys used to gaze at her as if she came from Mumbai...Why...She was made fun of. Why did everyone start following her? Have you come to the university to study or show your (bare) body?

Tirath Singh Rawat, CM, Uttarakhand