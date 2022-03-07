Manipur Exit Polls: BJP May Return to Power, Predicts Zee News Survey

The Zee News exit poll on Monday, 7 March, predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could return to power in Manipur, with the party likely to win 33-37 seats in the Assembly elections. The Congress is predicted 12-17 seats, as per the channel's exit poll.

The voter turnout during the first phase was 88.63 percent and a 78.49 percent turnout was recorded in the second phase.

