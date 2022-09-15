'Those Who Release Rapists Can't...': Rahul Slams Lakhimpur Dalit Girls' Murder

Several politicians expressed their shock and anger over the death of two minor Dalit sisters in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday, 14 September.

The sisters were found hanging in a sugarcane field around a kilometre from their home in the district's Nighasan area.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the "disturbing" incident and slammed the UP government, saying, "Women's safety cannot be expected from those who get rapists released and revere them."

He further added, "We have to create a safe environment in the country for our sisters and daughters."